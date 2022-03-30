Apple TV+ Gets 8 BAFTA TV Awards 2022 Nominations

It’s the television awards season and Apple TV+ is on a roll again. Several Apple TV+ shows have nominations in various categories of the BAFTA TV awards 2022.

Apple TV+ Winning Streak Continues with More Nominations

Fresh from the success of “Ted Lasso” and “CODA” at BAFTA’s film event, Apple TV+ shows are at it again. The British organization has nominated several Apple TV+ shows for eight of its television awards.

The British Academy nominated Foundation‘s Leah Harvey for the Best Supporting Actress award. This comes despite her portrayal of the lead role in the show. This sci-fi saga received a 70% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, which aired on both Apple TV+ and UK’s BBC One Channel, is up for the Single Documentary award. Unfortunately, BAFTA did not credit the show to Apple since Wish/Art Films produced the show for both Apple TV+ and the U’K.’s BBC One channel. Hence, the credit goes to Wish/Art Films and BBC One. This documentary got a 7.5 IMDb rating.

BAFTA will hold its television awards ceremony on May 8, 2022. The agency will announce the winners of the Best Supporting Actress Category and the Single Documentary category.

BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Before that, BAFTA will also hold the TV Craft Awards on April 22, 2022. During this separate event, BAFTA will announce the winner of the Best Editing: Factual and the Special Visual & Graphics Effects categories.

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room was nominated in the Best Editing: Factual category, while Earth at Night in Color, another Apple TV+ program, was nominated in the Special Visual & Graphics Effects category.

Additionally, two Apple TV+ shows are competing against each other in the Photograph: Factual category. These are Tiny World, and Earth at Night in Color. BAFTA nominated both shows in the same category last year. Earth at Night in Color is also competing against 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, in the Sound: Factual category.

