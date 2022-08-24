Apple TV+ Gets Musical with Trailer for Season Three of ‘Central Park’

Today, Apple TV+ has unveiled the season three trailer for the Emmy Award-nominated Apple Original musical comedy Central Park.

The 13-episode season premieres globally Sept. 9 on Apple TV+. Three episodes will premiere, followed by one new episode every Friday through Nov. 18.

Apple TV+ Unveils Season Three Trailer of ‘Central Park’

Created by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, season three of Central Park stars Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell. This season will feature over 40 new and original songs.

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

In the third season of Central Park, as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

Additionally, this season will feature a host of guest stars. This includes, Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grieg and more.

Right now, the first two seasons of Central Park are currently available on Apple TV+. The series is a production for Apple by 20th Television Animation, which is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Concerning Apple TV+, it has been a somewhat slow week in terms of news. However, that doesn’t mean Apple hasn’t been making moves. A recent promotion between Apple TV+ and GrubHub gave users the ability to save some money on their order through the Severance-inspired promo code “PRAISEKIER”.

Of course, in terms of new releases, last week saw the Apple TV+ providing a first-look at the final season of See. Additionally, today Apple TV+ also unveiled the trailer for the new Chelsea and Hillary Clinton show show Gutsy, which is also set to premiere Sept. 9. The eight-part docuseries follows Hillary and Chelsea as they travel the U.S. and talk to women they believe are gutsy.

Are you looking forward to any content arriving to Apple TV+? What are you watching right now? Let us know in the comments.