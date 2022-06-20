Apple TV+ Gets Series Order for ‘Criminal Record’ Starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo

Apple TV+ is handing over an eight-episode series order for Criminal Record, a one-hour London thriller that stars Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo. The two will star as detectives who must play tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

‘Criminal Record’ Soon to Arrive Through Apple TV+

Criminal Record arrives from BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (Indian Summers). It also arrives from Tod Productions and STV Studios. Production is underway in London.

Apple describes the show as a “powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London”. Two detectives come together in thanks to an anonymous phone call that forces the two to confront an old murder case. One detective is a young woman in the infancy of her career, whereas the other is a man with loads of connections that is looking to protect his legacy.

Criminal Record touches on issues of race, institutional failure and the “quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain”. Capaldi (Doctor Who) will star as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, whereas Jumbo (The Good Fight) plays Detective Sgt. June Lenker.

Rutman, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (Shetland), Capaldi and Jumbo all serve as executive producers. BAFTA Award winner Jim Loach (Oranges and Sunshine) will direct the series. The series is a production by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Capaldi is largely known for his starring role in Doctor Who from 2008-2017. The Devil’s Hour is Capaldi’s next release.

Additionally, Jumbo is largely famous for her leading role as attorney Lucca Quinn in the CBS drama The Good Wife as well as the spinoff series The Good Fight. Recently, she was most seen in the miniseries Stay Close.

While no release data has been set, this is but a host of news concerning Apple TV+. Last week, it was reported that Billy Crystal will be starring and executive producing a show for Apple TV+. Additionally, Five Days at Memorial and Bad Sisters will see release in August.