Apple TV+ Gives First Look at Original Series ‘Shrinking’ Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Today, Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look trailer for the new comedy series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

A creation from Segal and Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), the new Apple Original series premieres Jan. 27.

Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at ‘Shrinking’ Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford

Apple TV+ is giving audience a first-look-tease at its new original series Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Shrinking premieres globally Friday, Jan. 27 with its first two episodes, with one new episode following weekly every Friday.

Notably, this series also marks the first major television role for Ford.

According to an Apple TV+ press release,

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Additionally, alongside Ford and Segel, the new Apple Original series also stars Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie and Michael Urie. Notably, Goldstein, Segel and Lawrence are not only creators of the show, but they also wrote the first episode. The first episode sees James Ponsoldt acting as director.

From the Minds Behind ‘Ted Lasso’

For Segel, this is his second time working with Apple TV+ on a project, with the first being a starring role in the Apple Original film The Sky is Everywhere. For Lawrence, this is his third, which includes the ever-popular Ted Lasso and the soon-to-arrive drama Bad Monkey. Of course, Goldstein is also rather popular right now for his work as writer and co-executive producer on Ted Lasso. Notably, Lasso has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Comedy two years in a row.

Considering the series is arriving from both Goldstein and Lawrence, this is sure to be a massive hit for Apple TV+. In addition to Ted Lasso, Lawrence is also responsible for the hit-television hospital-comedy Scrubs. Lawrence is also responsible for writing Boy Meets World, and co-creating the series Spin City.

With so much star-power attached to one series, this will hopefully be a sure-fire hit for both audiences and Apple TV+. Though, it would be great to see Goldstein in-front of the camera for the series.

While Shrinking will not begin streaming until Friday, Jan. 27, naturally the first two seasons of Ted Lasso are currently streaming on Apple TV+. Segel’s The Sky is Everywhere is also currently streaming.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.