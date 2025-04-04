Apple TV+ Grows to 8% Market Share in Q1 2025, Gets Ahead of Paramount+

Apple TV+ saw a small increase in its market share during the first quarter of 2025, rising from 7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 8%. This growth came as more viewers subscribed to the platform following the premiere of Severance season two in January. However, new data from JustWatch shows that Apple TV+ still trails behind its competitors in the U.S. streaming market.

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix remain the top platforms, holding 21% and 20% of the market share, respectively. Max and Disney+ are next, with 13% and 12%. Hulu sits at 10%, while Apple TV+ is at 8%, followed by Paramount+ at 7%. Peacock and Starz each hold 2%, and other platforms collectively make up the remaining 5%.

Apple TV+, which launched in 2019, focuses exclusively on original content and has around 300 titles available. Despite earning awards for shows like Ted Lasso and CODA, the platform’s smaller library has limited its ability to attract more users compared to competitors offering larger catalogs. Globally, Apple TV+ is estimated to have about 45 million subscribers, which is much fewer than Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Reports say that Apple TV+ results in yearly losses of $1 billion for the company. Apple has invested heavily in creating original content for the platform, with an annual budget that was initially $5 billion but has since been reduced to $4.5 billion. The service is part of Apple’s strategy to add value to its ecosystem, giving users more reasons to stay engaged with its products.

Although Apple TV+ has grown slightly in market share and earned critical acclaim for its content, it remains a smaller player in a competitive streaming landscape dominated by larger platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The platform’s focus on quality over quantity continues to be a defining characteristic but has yet to translate into big subscriber growth or profitability.

