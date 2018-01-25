Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content for Apple Music [Update]

Apple is has a lot of plans for Apple Music (or will it be Apple Video?), and the company is spending billions on TV shows and series. We’ve put together an Apple TV guide for all of the original content that the company has right now, and will have in the future.

The content probably won’t appear until 2019, with the majority of the production happening in 2018. The list will be updated continuously, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Old: Planet of the Apps

Celebrity judges Will.i.am, Jessica Alba, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Gwyneth Paltrow listen to app pitches by developers, similar to Shark Tank. The show debuted on June 6, 2017 and the first season has 10 episodes. A second season hasn’t been announced. | Planet of the Apps

Old: Carpool Karaoke

Apple bought James Corden’s YouTube series called Carpool Karaoke and moved it to Apple Music. The show revolves around James Corden driving around with different celebrities as they talk and sing along to the radio. Carpool Karaoke debuted August 9, 2017 and had 19 episodes in total. A return of the series hasn’t been announced. | Carpool Karaoke

New: Are You Sleeping

One of the new shows coming, Apple is working with Reece Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Are You Sleeping will be an adaptation of a book with the same name by Kathleen Barber. The show will star Octavia Spencer.

New: Amazing Stories

Apple is working with Steven Spielberg to bring back his Amazing Stories series, which ran for two seasons in the 1980s. So far Apple has committed to 10 episodes, with Bryan Fuller as showrunner.

New: Unnamed Morning Talk Show Drama

Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will star in a as-yet-untitled drama. It’s not a morning talk show, but a drama about creating a morning talk show. Apple has committed to two seasons of 10 episodes, each lasting an hour. The writer and executive producer is Jay Carson, who previously produced House of Cards.