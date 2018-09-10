Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content [Update]

Apple is spending billions on TV shows and series for its future video service. We’ve put together an Apple TV guide for all of the original content that the company has right now, and will have in the future.

The content won’t appear until 2019, with the majority of the production happening in 2018. The list will be updated continuously, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Old: Planet of the Apps

Celebrity judges Will.i.am, Jessica Alba, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Gwyneth Paltrow listen to app pitches by developers, similar to Shark Tank. The show debuted on June 6, 2017 and the first season has 10 episodes. A second season hasn’t been announced. | Planet of the Apps

New: Are You Sleeping

One of the new shows coming, Apple is working with Reece Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine. Are You Sleeping will be an adaptation of a book with the same name by Kathleen Barber. The show will star Octavia Spencer. Apple has officially signed a 10-episode season. Actors will include Lizzy Caplan, Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, and Haneefah Wood.

New: Amazing Stories

Apple is working with Steven Spielberg to bring back his Amazing Stories series, which ran for two seasons in the 1980s. So far Apple has committed to 10 episodes, with Bryan Fuller as showrunner.

New: Unnamed Morning Talk Show Drama

Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will star in a as-yet-untitled drama. It’s not a morning talk show, but a drama about creating a morning talk show. Apple has committed to two seasons of 10 episodes, each lasting an hour. The writer and executive producer is Jay Carson, who previously produced House of Cards.