Today at Apple Offers Apple TV+ iPad Poster Series

Apple is introducing a Today at Apple creative session that has customers designing posters inspired by Apple TV+ shows.

iPad Poster Series

So far two sessions are on the road map:

The session focused on For All Mankind is hosted by illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds from Phantom City Creative. The other session is hosted by illustrator Marie Bergeron.

