Apple TV+ has leased 90,000 square feet of space at the ONstage soundstage and production facility at Kaufman Astoria Studios, in Queens, New York. The deal, first spotted by New York real estate outlet The Real Deal, highlights the firm’s growing investment in making originals and its streaming service.

Apple TV+ Invests in Major New York Production Space

The new Apple TV+ space encompasses a 35,000-square-foot ground floor soundstage, 40,000 square feet of production space, and 15,000 square feet of office space. It will provide room for production, office, and editing facilities, as well as dressing rooms, costume areas, pantries, and lounges. While the terms of the lease itself were not public at the time of this writing, marketing materials reportedly indicated an asking price of $55 per square foot. Apple TV+ series Dickinson was filmed in a space owned by the same parent company, Kaufman.