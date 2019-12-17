Apple Announces LGBT Documentary ‘Visible: Out on Television’

Today Apple announced that an LGBT documentary called Visible: Out on Television will premiere on its service February 14, 2020.

Visible: Out on Television

It will be a five-part series from filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive produced by Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz. It will have interviews that have never been aired before from Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more.

“Visible: Out on Television” investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

