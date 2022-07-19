Apple TV+ Makes Waves With Trailer for ‘Surfside Girls’, Sets August Release Date

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for Surfside Girls, a mysterious new kids and family series from WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan.

The series is based on the titular bestselling graphics novel series by author Kim Dwinell. Surfside Girls premieres globally Friday, Aug. 19 on Apple TV+.

‘Surfside Girls’ Trailer Makes Big Splash on Apple TV+ Aug. 19

A co-development between Chan (The Astronauts), Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (What’s Up Warthogs!), Surfside Girls follows best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries within their California beach town. The best friends “must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town. “

Surfside Girls stars Miya Cech (Rim of the World), YaYa Gosselin (FBI: Most Wanted) and Spencer Hermes-Rebello (Troppo). The series sees production in thanks to Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment. Additionally, Chan also serves as writer, co-developer and executive producer. Additionally, Paul Stupin (Dawson’s Creek) also acts as executive producer. Diaz and Sagalowsky Diaz are also co-developers and act as writers and executive producers.

Additionally, America Young (Legacies) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn) also serves as executive producer for Surfside Girls. On the behalf of IDW, Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom also serve as executive producers.

In terms of content, it looks as though Apple TV+ is doing a great job making sure to focus on kids and families. Last week, the streaming service announced that the Amber Brown series will premiere July 25. Additionally, Best Foot Forward should premiere this Friday, July 22.

For more kid-friendly content on Apple TV+, there’s also El Deafo, Hello, Jack!, It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Fraggle Rock and more.

