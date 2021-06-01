Starting on Tuesday, Nvidia SHIELD owners can use the Apple TV app to purchase or rent movies and TV shows, and access the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Apple TV on Nvidia SHIELD

Nvidia SHIELD is a media streaming device based on Google’s Android TV. SHIELD TV supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision. It also uses AI-upscaling so that HD content can also be viewed as 4K.

Apple TV channels are also on the Apple TV app, such as AMC+, Paramount+ and Starz, and watch ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password. And you can enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access your library of movies and shows purchased from Apple.

Additionally, the Apple TV app works with the SHIELD’s Google Assistant so customers can have hands-free control.