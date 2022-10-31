Apple TV+ Officially Announces Filming for Season 2 of ‘Severance’, New Additions to Cast

Praise Kier! Today Apple TV+ has officially announced that season 2 of Severance has begun principal photography.

In addition to this news, the streaming service has also announced 8 new stars that are set to join the award-winning cast.

Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ Officially Begins Production of Season 2

According to Apple TV+, principal photography for season 2 of Severance is officially underway. While Apple TV+ was a bit scant on details concerning filming, reports from Variety Insight suggest that filming for the series will continue until May 23.

Within a press release for the new season, director and executive producer Ben Stiller stated:

We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance. Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!

Along with the ensemble cast of stars found in the first season, season 2 is looking to expand the cast considerably with notable and award-nominated actors. Alongside Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and more, the series is now introducing:

Bob Balaban (The French Dispatch) – Oscar and Emmy Award nominee

Robby Benson (Beauty and The Beast)

Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) – Emmy Award nominee

John Noble (The Lord of the Rings films)

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist)

Alia Shawkat (Search Party)

Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) – Emmy Award winner.

Severance is a creation of Dan Erickson, who is also the main writer. Ben Stiller acts as director and executive producer. Additionally, executive producers include Erickson, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman and Adam Scott. For Red Hours Films, Richie Schwartz executive produces.

Looking Ahead

Not only is it great news to hear an official announcement for season 2 of the series, but the addition of the new cast will likely leave any Severance fan begging for more information. Will these new characters work at Lumon? If so, where do they work at Lumon?

Fans of The Lord of the Rings trilogy should be excited to see Denethor II arrive to Severance, though Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat arriving to the show is certainly exciting news as well. Given that Shawkat has honed her acting chops since Arrested Development concluded, fans of both series are sure to be excited for her arrival to Severance.

Of course, let’s not forget the staggering number of awards and nominations the first season of Severance has won.

Currently, there is no news concerning a release date for season 2 of Severance. The first season is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Severance? Let us know in the comments.