Apple TV+ has ordered drama series Now and Then, reported Deadline. The show is set in Miami and will be shot in both Spanish and English with an all-Hispanic cast.

Bilingual Drama Series ‘Now And Then’ Coming to Apple TV+

Now and Then tells the tale of a group of college friends. A threat leads five of them to be reunited 20 years after a celebratory weekend resulted in the death of another. The show is from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. They have been behind the Spanish series Velvet, Cable Girls and Gran Hotel. Mr. Campos and Ms. Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners. The series will be executive produced by Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland), who will direct the first two episodes as well. Now and Then will be the second bilingual English/Spanish Apple TV+ series, following half-hour comedy Acapulco.