Apple TV+ announced a series order for Amber Brown on Tuesday. The show is based on the best-selling books by Paula Danziger and will be directed and written by Bonnie Hunt (Life with Bonnie, The Bonnie Hunt Show).

Amber Brown tells the story of how art and music help a girl find her own voice following her parents’ divorce. She tries to make sense of the changing family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Carsyn Rose (The Rookie, Cousins for Life) will star the title character. Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy, Cruel Summer) will play her mother, Sarah Brown. Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State, The Croods: Family Tree) and Liliana Inouye (The Slows) are also in the ensemble cast.

Ms. Danziger’s book series has been published in 53 countries with over 10 million copies in print.

Ms. Hunt will also be an executive producer and showrunner on the adaptation. The series is produced for Apple by Boat Rocker, with Bob Higgins (Dino Ranch, A Tale Dark and Grimm, The Who Was? Show) and Jon Rutherford (A Tale Dark and Grimm, Daniel Spellbound, Dino Ranch) are executive producing. No release date had been announced at the time of this writing.