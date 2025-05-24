Apple TV+ Playback Bug on macOS Blocks 16+ Content

A bug in the Apple TV+ app on macOS is blocking playback of all 16+ rated content for some MacBook users. The issue, reported since late March, appears tied to macOS Sequoia 15.4 and newer versions. Users encounter an age confirmation pop-up, but after clicking “Continue,” the app fails to load the content. The problem doesn’t affect iPhones, iPads, or Apple TV devices.

Dozens of reports on Apple’s official forums point to the same issue. Shows like Slow Horses or Number One on the Call Sheet, marked 15+ or 16+, won’t play. The bug impacts users in Australia, Germany, and other regions. Affected MacBooks, regardless of model, fail to stream any age-restricted content. Meanwhile, episodes rated 12+ play without issue.

Forum user feedback suggests that the Apple TV+ app is unable to verify age permissions properly under the new macOS. One user described confirming the age check, only to be stuck at a non-responsive playback screen. Another detailed failed attempt to troubleshoot through reboots, safe mode, cache clearing, or even creating a new macOS profile.

Browser Playback Still Works, App Remains Broken

The bug seems limited to the Apple TV+ macOS app. Users report that streaming the same content through a web browser works normally, confirming the issue is app-specific. Apple has yet to comment publicly or issue a fix. Support cases have been logged, but users describe slow responses and no clear resolution.

One user shared that Apple support suggested a full macOS reinstall but acknowledged that streaming through Safari works as a workaround. “The issue appears to just be TV shows,” another added, noting that MA15+ movies still played.

Posts on Apple’s community forum, including this thread, show the problem is widespread. As of now, users are left waiting for an official patch, while some continue to rely on browser streaming to bypass the age gate bug.

Until Apple resolves the issue, you can’t rely on the Apple TV+ app for age-restricted content on MacBooks running the latest macOS.