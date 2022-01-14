Apple TV+ Earns Six Writers Guild Award Nominations

Apple TV+ shows have earned six nominations at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards. Those up for prizes include The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and The Problem with Jon Stewart.

WGA Nominations for Apple TV+ Shows

The Morning Show

Drama Series – Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano

– Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano Episodic Drama – “La Amara Vita,” written by Kerry Ehrin and Scott Troy

Ted Lasso

Comedy Series – Written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Comedy/Variety Talk Series – Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez; Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

Calls

Adapted Short Form New Media – Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues

Helpsters

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials – “Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy,” written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara

The full list of nominees is available here. Film nominees will be announced on January 27. The ceremony will be held on March 22. The WGA nominations follow the recent announcement of 12 nominations at the SAG Awards.