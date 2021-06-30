Following a new round of announcements this week, Apple has received a total of 25 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, and Stillwater join the likes of Helpsters and Ghostwriter in being recognized.

Nineteen More Daytime Emmy Nominations for Apple TV+

In addition to the previously announced six nominations, Apple TV+ has been recognized a further 19 times:

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Series (Isaac Arellanes for Ghostwriter)

Outstanding Writing Team for Daytime Fiction Program (Ghostwriter)

Outstanding Directing Team for Daytime Fiction Program (Ghostwriter)

Outstanding Cinematography (Ghostwriter)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series (Stillwater)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program (Stillwater)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program (Stillwater)

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program (Stillwater)

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program (Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program (Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth)

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth)

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program (Derek Gaines in Helpsters)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program (Helpsters)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing (Helpsters)

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program (Long Way Up)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing (Long Way Up)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing (Long Way Up)

Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for (Helpsters Help You)

A Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony aired on CBS on June 25. The winners of the above categories will be announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences across remote ceremonies on July 17 and July 18, 2021.