Apple TV+ has ordered Bad Monkey, a drama from Ted Lasso executive producer and writer Bill Lawrence. The 10-episode series will star Vince Vaughn (Freaky, Brawl in Cell Block 99). He is set to serve as an executive producer too.

Mr. Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, who used to be a detective but has since been demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. However, when a tourist out fishing finds a severed arm, the character is sent back into the world of greed and corruption which is causing environmental devastation in both Florida and the Bahamas. Apple TV+ promises there is a monkey too. (The environmental theme sounds not too dissimilar to the focus of the latest episode of Ted Lasso…)

Like Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey comes via Warner Bros. Television, as Mr. Lawrence has an overall deal there. He will write and executive produce the show, which is based on a 2013 bestselling novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen.