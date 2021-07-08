Apple TV+ and the BBC announced details of the forthcoming documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room on Wednesday. It tells the story of September 11, 2001, through the eyes of the presidency, offering unprecedented access to the key decision-makers who responded in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. It will be narrated by Jeff Daniels and air on both Apple TV+ and BBC One in September.

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room recounts the 12 hours after the strike. Marking the 20th anniversary of that day, the documentary will feature testimony from key figures that has never been heard before. Those featuring include:

President George W. Bush

Vice President Dick Cheney

Condoleezza Rice (national security advisor)

Colin Powell (secretary of state)

Andy Card (chief of staff)

Dan Bartlett (director of communications)

Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (head of Situation Room)

Josh Bolten (deputy chief of staff)

Ari Fleischer (press secretary)

Karl Rove (senior advisor to the president)

Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney)

Karen Hughes (special advisor to the president)

Mike Morrell (CIA briefer)

Ted Olson (solicitor general)

Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot)

David Wilkinson

Tony Zotto (Secret Service)

Nearly 200 never previously published photographs from photographers following the President and Vice President that day, along with filmed archive, will also appear in the special.

Award-Winning Team Behind Documentary

The team behind the documentary includes Grierson and Royal Television Society Award-winning director Adam Wishart, Emmy Award-winning creative producer Simon Finch and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Neil Grant. Serena Kennedy serves as Head of Production.