Apple TV+: ‘Central Park’ Season Two Returns March 4

The second half of season two of Central Park will debut on March 4 on Apple TV+. Three new episodes of the NAACP Image Award-nominated animated show will be released on that day, it was announced Friday. The remaining five new episodes will be released weekly through April 8.

First Look at New Episodes From ‘Central Park’ Season Two

Apple TV+ also revealed a first look at the new episodes, featuring the song ‘You Are My Music’, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and also featuring Tituss Burgess and Emmy Raver-Lampman.

If you haven’t watched it yet, Central Park focuses on the family who runs the famous New York City landmark, with the story narrated by a busker. The first half of season two was released in June 2021.

The show features an all-star voice cast including Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. In season tow they are joined by Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper, and Naomi Ekperigin.

All existing episodes of Central Park seasons one and two are available to Apple TV+ subscribers.