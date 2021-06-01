Apple TV+ has landed the rights to comedy series The Big Door Prize from Schitt’s Creek writer and executive producer David West Read. It saw off multiple bidders during a competitive process to land the half-hour comedy, Deadline reported prior to Memorial Day weekend.

The Big Door is based on the novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh which centers on a Deerfield – a small town with a magic grocery store – and the people who live there. Mr. Read is both writing the show and serving as an executive producer. Skydance Television is producing the show alongside CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. It’s the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Skydance – they are the producing Foundation. Ironically, Apple TV+ comedy hit Ted Lasso has regularly been up against Schitt’s Creek throughout awards season.

