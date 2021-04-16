Nature documentary The Year the Earth Changed, narrated by Sir David Attenborough is now available on Apple TV+. It is joined on the streaming service by a bonus episode of Mythic Quest.

The ‘Year the Earth Changed’ and ‘Mythic Quest Everlight’ Now on Apple TV+

The Year the Earth Changed (trailer below) looks at how COVID-19 enforced lockdowns allowed some parts of nature to thrive again. It was directed by Tom Beard. It is joined by season two of Tiny World, narrated by Paul Rudd (no… really…) and season of Earth at Night in Color, narrated by Tom Hiddleston. The former provides never-seen-before footage of some of the world’s smallest creatures, while the latter uses of cutting-edge cameras and post-production processes to show nocturnal nature.

Mythic Quest: Everlight is available to subscribers too. It comes ahead of the launch of season two of the show on May 7.