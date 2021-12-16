Apple TV+ Documentary Will Tell The Story of James Bond Soundtracks

The latest Apple TV+ music documentary will be about the history of James Bond soundtracks, Deadline revealed. Called The Sound of 007, the will be released in October 2022 to mark the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

James Bond Soundtrack Documentary

The new James Bond music documentary will be produced by MGM, the home of the franchise. It is working with Eon Productions and Ventureland, who worked on Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007. It will be directed by Mat Whitecross and produced by John Battsek. The director shared his excitement at the project on Twitter:

I’ve loved the music of Bond since before I can remember. So excited to be making #TheSoundof007 with @AppleTV @Venture_land and EON https://t.co/sJkHD1M64U pic.twitter.com/h8Yj4XFJHr — Mat Whitecross 💙 (@MatWhitecross) December 16, 2021

Prior to the launch of No Time to Die, a retrospective called Being James Bond was made available for a limited time via the Apple TV app.