Apple TV+: Animated Family Series ‘El Deafo’ to Debut January 7

Three-part kids and family series El Deafo will premiere on Apple TV+ on January 7, 2022. It is based on the New York Times best-seller and Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir of the same name by Cece Bell.

‘El Deafo’ Premiering January 7 on Apple TV+

The series tells the story of young Cece. She is losing her hearing but finds the superhero inside as she navigates making new friends at new school whilst wearing a hearing aid. The author narrates and is an executive producer on the show.

A trailer for the series has also been released.





The El Deafo soundtrack will become available the same day the show premieres on Apple TV+. It can be pre-ordered now. The single ‘Tomorrow’ is already available.