LONDON – Apple TV+ films Greyhound and Wolfwalkers were nominated for BAFTA awards on Tuesday. They received recognition in three different categories.

Wolfwalkers is nominated in the Animated Film category. It is up against Onward and Soul. The Tom Hanks World War II epic Greyhound is nominated in the Special Visual Effects and Sound categories.

These were announced just a day after nominations from the PGA and DGA. In total, Apple has now received a total of 310 awards nominations and accolades and won 80 awards since going live in November 2019.

