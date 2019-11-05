Apple TV+ Brought Together ‘Indomitable Pairing’ of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Apple TV+ shows have attracted a lot of attention in the media. The latest cover is on Grazia, and features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ‘Partnership Made in Hollywood Heaven’

Although the piece does not contain a new interview, it draws on comments from sources. It talks about the women’s long relationship, from the days on Friends. Ms. Witherspoon played Ms. Aniston’s younger sister in the sitcom. The piece notes that “Jen and Reese are part of a coterie of dynamic Hollywood women who have managed to wrest complete control of their careers, from production to casting and marketing.”

Another source told the magazine:

They both staunchly believe they’re living proof that talent, focus, perseverance and refusing to give into dark temptations are key to success.

It looks like Apple TV+ may have provided the perfect platform for the two: