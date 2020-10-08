Apple TV+ has joined the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the anti-piracy organization announced Wednesday. It will also sit on the anti-piracy body’s governing board.

Apple TV+ to Sit on ACE Governing Board

The move “further strengthens ACE’s collective approach to disrupting a piracy ecosystem that harms creators,” the organization said when announcing the addition. The Motion Picture Association and 30 leading media and tech firms founded ACE in 2017. It works to stop streaming privacy on a global scale. Apple TV+ has now joined Amazon, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros on its governing board.