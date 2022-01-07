Apple TV+: Big Name Series ‘Manhunt’ And Audrey Hepburn Biopic on Way

Two major pieces of work are heading to Apple TV+. A limited series Manhunt has been ordered, and a biopic of Audrey Hepburn is also being worked on.

‘Manhunt’ Limited Series Headed to Apple TV+

Manhunt, is based on the book by James Swanson as depicts the search to fund John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated U.S President Abraham Lincoln. Tobias Menzies is set to star as Edwin Stanton, President Lincoln’s War Secretary and friend, Variety reported. The show will also detail the contributions of Black historical figures such as Mary Simms. She was a former slave of the doctor who both treated the assassin and provided him with safe harbor. Monica Beletsky, who has an overall deal with Apple TV+, will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Audrey Hepburn Biopic in Works

In further news, Rooney Mara is set to star in an Audrey Hepburn biopic that Apple is working on, according to Variety. Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) will direct, with Michael Mitnick (The Giver) on scriptwriting duty. Ms. Mara will also serve as a producer. Few details about the plot were known at the time of this writing, nor whether the feature will appear just on Apple TV+ or be made available in theatres too.