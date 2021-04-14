Mark Ronson is set to host a new music show coming to Apple TV+ on July 30, it was announced Wednesday. Called Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, the superstar DJ and producer (pictured above) will explore music technology with a number of musical icons.

Mark Ronson to Host New Music Technology Series on Apple TV+

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson is a six-part docuseries, with Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) serving as producer. Those joining the Oscar, Golden Globe, and seven-time Grammy award-winning host include:

Sir Paul McCartney

Questlove

King Princess

Dave Grohl

Ad-Rock and Mike D (Beastie Boys)

Charli XCX

As well as hearing from these stars, Mr. Ronson will also create and unveil a new piece of original music for each episode. He is an executive producer on the show alongside Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes, and Kim Rozenfeld.

Music Has Cross-Platform Potential

As discussed on Wednesday’s Daily Observations podcast, Apple TV+ is becoming something of a hub for music-based series and films. On Tuesday, it announced that it had green-lit a movie about the life of Louis Armstrong. These latest offerings sit alongside documentaries about The Beastie Boys, Bruce Springsteen, and Billie Eilish. In no small part, music-based subject matter appeals to Apple as it is easy for it to cross-promote across Apple Music and its related radio stations.