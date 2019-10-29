‘The Morning Show’ Premieres Days Before Apple TV+ Launches

With just a few days to go until Apple TV+ launches, The Morning Show premiered in New York City on Monday evening The event was held at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Tim Cook Attends ‘The Morning Show’ Premiere

Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the event, along with stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. I’ve not seen Mr. Cook at any of the other premiers, which indicates the importance Apple has placed on this particular series. Interestingly, Apple did not release any photos that showed another of the show’s stars, Steve Carrell, at the event.

The Morning Show is set in a television newsroom in the wake of a sex scandal. It is set to explore the dynamics between the powerful female characters played by Ms. Aniston and Ms. Witherspoon, as well as exploring the issues of the #MeToo movement. The first three episodes will arrive on Apple TV+ when the service launches on Friday. New episodes will arrive on the service every Friday after that.