Apple TV+ Earns Nine Critics Choice Awards Television Nominations

Apple TV+ shows have picked up nine television nominations for the forthcoming Critics Choice Awards. Shows nominated include For All Mankind and Ted Lasso, with individual performances also recognized.

For All Mankind will fight it with HBO’s Succession (which, with eight, has the most overall nominations) in the Best Drama Series category. Ted Lasso and its cast have a total of four nominations.

The full list of Apple TV+ nominations is:

Best Drama Series – For All Mankind

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Movie Made for Television – Come From Away

Best Foreign Language Series – Acapulco

Awards Ceremony will be held on January 9, 2022, and air live on The CW and TBS. The full list of nominations is available on the Critics Choice Awards website.