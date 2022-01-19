Apple TV+ Content Receives Nine NAACP Image Award 2022 Nominations

Apple TV+ programmes and films have received recognition from the NAACP Image Awards 2022. Items included CODA and Swan Song were amongst those that received nominations on Tuesday.

NAACP Image Awards Nominations For Apple TV+ Shows and Films

In total, Apple TV+ content received nine nominations across five Apple Original films and three series.

Independent Motion Picture – CODA

Documentary (Television) – 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Short-Form (Animated) – Blush

Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Actress in a Drama Series – Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Alfre Woodard, See

Writing in a Comedy Series – Ashley Nicole Black, Ted Lasso ‘Do the Right-est Thing’

Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso ‘Lavender’

The NAACP civil rights and social justice organization that fighs racial discrimination and racial inequality. This year it will host its 53rd Image Awards. The full list of nominees is available via its website, and the winners will be revealed on on Saturday, February 26, 2022, broadcast on BET.