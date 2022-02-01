Apple TV+: Bilingual Thriller ‘Now and Then’ to Debut May 20, 2022

Bilingual thriller series “Now and Then will premiere globally on May 20, 2022, Apple TV+ announced Tuesday. The first three episodes will be released on that date, with one of the five remaining episodes following every Friday from then.

‘Now and Then’ to Debut May 20, 2022, on Apple TV+

Now and Then looks at the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood. A celebratory weekend changes the lives of a group of college best friends after one of them ends up dead. Twenty years on, a threat brings the remaining five back together. The image above provides a first look at the series, which Apple TV+ ordered back in April 2021.

The show is set in Miami and was shot in Spanish and English. The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna. Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners. The series is written by Gema R. Neira and Mr. Campos and their team. Gideon Raff (“The Spy,” “Homeland”) servces as executive producer and also director.