Apple TV+ picked up its first Oscar nominations on Monday. Both Greyhound and Wolwalkers were nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Wolfwalkers was nominated in the ‘Best Animated Feature Film of The Year’ category. It is up against the Disney doublt of Onward and Soul, plus Netflix hists Over the Moon and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks was nominated in the ‘Achievement in Sound’ categroy. Warrne Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman are those named on the nomination. It is also up against Soul, as well as Mank, News of The World and Sound of Metal.

It is also woth noting that Boys State was named in the original longlist of 15 in the Documentary Feature category last month. However, it did not make it into the final list of nominees, losing out to Collective, Crip Camp, The Mole Agent, My Octopus Teacher and Time.

The ceremony will take place on April 25.