It looks like season four of For All Mankind could be coming to Apple TV+. Space Explored spotted an update to the Writers Guild of America website which slates the release 2022-2023. ‘

Season Four of ‘Four All Mankind’ Slated For Release

The show from Ron D. Moore gives an alternative take on the space race. Season two is out now, with the third in production. He is also listed as the creator and executive producer of the show in the WGA description of a potential season four, along with David Weddle, Ben Nedivi, Nichole Beattie, Bradley Thompson, and Mark Wolpert.