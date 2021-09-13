Apple TV+ earned seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. It was honored for Boys State, Ted Lasso, and Calls, amongst others. Furthermore, Carpool Karaoke: The Series also received recognition.

‘Boys State’ Bring Apple TV+ Historic

Boys State — Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

Ted Lasso — Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

Ted Lasso — Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Ted Lasso — Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

For All Mankind — Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for “For All Mankind: Time Capsule”

Calls — Outstanding Motion Design

The win for Boys State is particularly notable. It means Apple TV+ is the first streaming service to win an Emmy Award in the ‘Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special’ category in the first two years of eligibility.

Yesterday’s wins add to the four picked up at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, for which Apple TV+ shows have also been nominated. Will be held on Sunday, September 19.