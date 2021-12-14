Apple TV+ Now Available Via Sky Glass and Sky Q

LONDON –  The Apple TV app is now directly available to users of a Sky Q box or Sky Glass television in the UK and Ireland, giving them access to TV+ without the need to install the app on smart tv. This is also set to roll out in Germany, Austria and Italy.

Access Apple TV+ Via Sky Glass and Sky Q

Journalist Adrian Weckler, a recent guest on the Media+ podcast, spotted the change in Ireland. The Mac Observer subsequently confirmed it with a UK user.

This is all part of a deal with Comcast announced at the end of October. It means will be available via the Xfinity X1, Flex, and XClass TV platforms. Users still need to take a subscription to Apple TV+ or an Apple One bundle to access the service.

