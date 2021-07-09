Apple TV+ content has received 15 nominations at the inaugural HCA TV Awards. No surprise that eight of those are for Ted Lasso, which leads the streaming nominations.

Ted Lasso Leads HCA TV Awards Streaming Nominations

Ted Lasso has been nominated at the HCA TV Awards for:

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed.

Mythic Quest has also been nominated in the Best Streaming Comedy Series category, and star Rob McElhenney is up for Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy. Danny Pudi from the same show is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy, category. Hailee Steinfeld has been recognized for her performance in Apple TV+ Series comedy Dickinson with a Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy nomination.

Furthermore, Servant from M. Knight Shyamalan is nominated in the Best Streaming Series, Drama, category. 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything is up for an award in the Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series category.

The nominations were announced by Brooklynn Prince from Apple TV+ show Home Before Dark, alongside Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Mckenna Grace.

The ceremony itself will be held at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on August 22, 2021.