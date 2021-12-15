Apple TV+: ‘The Afterparty’ With All-Star Cast will Premiere January 28

The Afterparty Apple TV+ key art

The Afterparty will debut globally on Apple TV+ on January 28, 2022. The murder-mystery comedy series features an all-star cast, including Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish in All-Star Cast For The Afterparty on Apple TV+

Also joining Ms. Haddish in the cast are:

  • Sam Richardson
  • Zoë Chao
  • Ben Schwartz
  • Ike Barinholtz
  • Ilana Glazer
  • Jamie Demetriou
  • Dave Franco

The show is from Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street). It is about the aftermath of a murder at a high-school reunion. The characters have their own perspective and story to tell.

A new trailer has also been released:


