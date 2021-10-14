Apple TV+ has released three new trailers for different shows set to premiere in recent weeks . They are for the animated show Harriet the Spy, season three of Dickinson, and Swagger from Kevin Durant.

Trailer for ‘Harriet the Spy’, Coming to Apple TV+ November 19

Harriet the Spy is an 11-year-old who becomes a spy in order to learn everything so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a writer. It will premiere on November 19 and stars Feldstein and Jane Lynch.

‘Dickinson’ Season Three Trailer

Season three will be the final season of Dickinson. The series was one of the first to premiere on Apple TV+, and the last episodes will begin airing on November 5.

Trailer For Swagger – Apple TV+ Show From Kevin Durant

The first three episodes of Swagger will premiere on October 29. The show, from NBA star Kevin Durant, looks at what it’s like growing up in the U.S. on and off the court.

There is quite a bit else heading to the streaming service this fall too.