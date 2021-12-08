Apple TV+ Renews ‘Truth be Told’ For Season Three

Truth be Told will return to Apple TV+ for a third season. Starring Octavia Spencer, season three will see Maisha Closson (Claws, How to Get Away with Murder) serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Truth be Told was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Firm. It follows the tail of true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville, played by Ms. Spencer.

Commenting on the renewal, Matt Cherniss, head of development, Apple Worldwide Video, said:

‘Truth Be Told’ continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman. We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.

Seasons one and two are available now to Apple TV+ subscribers.