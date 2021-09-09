Two Apple TV+ shows have earned nominations at the Edinburgh TV Awards. Trying and Ted Lasso (of course) have both been recognized by the prestigious awards ceremony.

‘Trying’ And ‘Ted Lasso’ Earn Apple TV+ Edinburgh TV Awards Nominations

Trying, the British-made series about a couple’s fertility and adoption journey, is nominated in the Best Comedy Series category. Ted Lasso is up for Best International Drama, taking on the likes of The Queens Gambit and Lovecraft Country. The Edinburgh TV Awards are part of the broader Festival. The festival is a significant date in the industry calendar and took place online between August 23 and 26. The winners of the awards will be revealed on October 21st. I