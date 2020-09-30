LONDON – The first-two UK-commissioned dramas coming to Apple TV+ are about to begin production. Deadline revealed that both Suspicion, starring Uma Thurman, and Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, are getting ready to shoot.

Production on Apple TV+ Shows to Begin

It looks like Suspicion is going to start production first. Shooting is reportedly pencilled-in to resume in late October, having been shut down in March. Pre-production on the show has already begun. Furthermore, Slow Horses has already begun pre-production too, and shooting will start on November 30.

Suspicion is an adaptation of the Israeli drama False Flag. Ms. Thurman plays an American businesswoman whose 21-year-old son is kidnapped from a hotel. Four Brits staying they become the suspects. Will Smith wrote Slow Horses, on which he also served as an executive producer. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, an ostracised MI5 agent.

Jay Hunt, Apple’s creative director for Europe worldwide video is understood to be overseeing the products, alongside Apple TV+ bosses Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. A further UK-based project, Invasion, has begun filming in Manchester, England.