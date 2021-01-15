The Apple TV+ web app has finally received a much-needed facelift. The update makes the whole experience of using it a lot less clunky.

Apple TV+ Web App User Interface Update

As 9to5Mac noted, when there was only a fairly limited amount of content available on the web app was primitive, but usable. As the amount of content has increased, it has become increasingly unusable. The updated version now resembles the (also recently updated) TV app on Mac and iOS a lot more closely. It has the featured header, sections for the latest releases, and different genres. This means using the streaming service on a non-Apple device is more universal, and more pleasant experience. Access is available via tv.apple.com.