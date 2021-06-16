The offer of a free year of Apple TV+ when you purchase an eligible device is ending. From June 30, 2021, the free trial period will be three months, according to an update on the Apple website (show in the picture above) that MacRumors spotted.

Apple TV+ Year Long Free Trial Offer Being Reduced to Three

For the rest of this month, purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac gives the user a free year of Apple TV+. From July 1, the free trial period will be three months. This is more in line with other offers such as three months of Apple Arcade free with a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Apple Music offers new subscribers three months for free too.

It is expected that customers will have to start paying for Apple TV+ from July 1, after numerous extensions to the free trial period which benefited early adopters. This change seems to all but confirm that the time to pay up for the likes of Ted Lasso and The Morning Show is coming.