Apple TV+ Premieres “Number One on the Call Sheet” Documentary Series

Apple TV+ hosted the premiere of its two-part documentary film event, Number One on the Call Sheet, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The films, which will be available globally on March 28, 2025, explore the experiences of Black actors in Hollywood, focusing on men and women in separate parts.

The event brought together Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good, Morris Chestnut, Ruth Negga, directors Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch, producers Datari Turner and Dan Cogan, and executive producers Byron Phillips and Candice Wilson Cherry. Emmy-winning host Kevin Frazier led a discussion about the documentaries’ themes, including resilience, representation, and cultural impact.

The first part of the documentary, Black Leading Men in Hollywood, focuses on the journeys of Black male actors. Jamie Foxx and Morris Chestnut discuss their roles in shaping Hollywood narratives. Director Reginald Hudlin describes the project as a dream come true, while Foxx emphasizes its importance for inspiring future generations.

The second part, Black Leading Women in Hollywood, highlights the challenges and achievements of Black women in the industry. Jurnee Smollett and Meagan Good shared their experiences during the discussion. Director Shola Lynch said the film reflects resilience and brilliance, while Good spoke about creating opportunities for younger generations.

The documentaries include interviews with well-known actors such as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Will Smith, Halle Berry, and Whoopi Goldberg. They explore breakthrough moments in their careers, strategies for success, and how Black talent is shaping Hollywood’s future. Produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan, this series adds to Apple TV+’s growing lineup of original documentaries.

