Apple TV+ Premieres Season Three of ‘Mythic Quest’, Here’s How to Stream the New Episodes

Today, the first two episodes for season three of Mythic Quest are now streaming on Apple TV+, and users can access the premiere through a variety of methods.

We’re going to take a look at where you can watch the latest episodes of the series, along with the first two seasons.

How to Watch the Season Three Premiere of ‘Mythic Quest’ on Apple TV+

Today, Apple TV+ is now streaming the first two episodes of Mythic Quest season three. A creation from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the 10-episode third season premieres with the first two episodes, and one new episode will follow weekly until Jan 6, 2023.

The series stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

Season three finds Ian and Poppy forging a new path in their careers, while David deals with being a new type of leader. Additionally, without giving away any spoilers, the first episode also deals with F. Murray Abraham leaving the show in a rather heartwarming way.

For those that want to watch season three of Mythic Quest, you will need to have an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription.

From there, users are able to access the series through the Apple TV+ app. Be sure that whatever device you choose has the app available, or you can watch the series straight from the web at tv.apple.com. If you have an Apple TV, you should be all set, though the Amazon Fire Stick or Roku should also have the Apple TV+ app readily available.

Making Appearances

Along with season three of Mythic Quest seeing premiere, the cast of the series recently got together at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles as Apple TV+ held an event for the premiere.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included co-creator, executive producer, star Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, season three guest star Joe Manganiello, as well as ensemble cast stars Charlotte Nicdao, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Judah Prehn, Derek Waters, Austin Zajur, Ben Stillwell and Isla Rose Hall. Executive producers Danielle Kreinik, Jason Altman, Nick Frenkel and Michael Rotenberg also attended the event.

You can read more about the event here.

Additionally, the first two seasons of Mythic Quest are also streaming on Apple TV+.

What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.