Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Peanuts Mother’s Day Special

My childhood memories often revolve around Charles Schulz’s Peanuts. When Apple acquired the rights to the franchise, I was hopefully the company would treat it right and use it to continue celebrating special days and events. So far, the Cupertino-based company hasn’t let me down, and the most recent trailer has me sure the Peanuts gang will keep making holidays special. Friday, Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for its all-new Peanuts Mother’s Day special.

The Peanuts Mother’s Day Special, ‘For the Ones That Hold It All Together’

On May 6, just two days before Mother’s Day, Apple TV+ will premiere its latest Peanuts special. This one is a sweet Mother’s Day celebration, honoring and remembering friendship and family. It’s also a reminder that real families aren’t always one and the same.

For Peppermint Patty, Mother’s Day is just another reminder that she didn’t grow up with a mom of her own. She’s really bummed out, but she has her best friend Marcie by her side. Together, they explore what Mother’s Day is really about and what family truly means.

In the end, Peppermint Patty realizes that family is what you make of it, and that real families come in all shapes and sizes. While many of us will honor a particular woman who fulfilled that maternal role, not everyone will. Patty learns to recognize Mother’s Day as an opportunity to thank that special person, whoever it may be, who means the most to you.

On Mother’s Day, a Dog and His Bird Go On an Epic Adventure

While all that is going on, Snoopy and Woodstock take on their own epic adventure. Woodstock has a mom, but hasn’t seen her in years. The two pals set out on an epic adventure to find Woodstock’s mother. The show promises to be one more example of Cupertino putting the same care into children’s programming as its other content.

Apple TV+ will premiere To Mom (and Dad), With Love on Friday, May 6. It’s produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, directed by Clay Kaytis. The show is executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.