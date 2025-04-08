Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Season 2 of Animated Series WondLa, Premiering April 25, 2025

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the second season of WondLa, an animated series based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s bestselling book trilogy The Search for WondLa. The new season is set to premiere globally on April 25, 2025, and continues the story of Eva Nine, a teenager navigating a futuristic world filled with mysteries and challenges.

The story picks up from the cliffhanger ending of Season One, following Eva Nine as she explores the surface of Orbona, a planet filled with alien life and unique landscapes. In this installment, Eva is drawn toward the promise of home but uncovers surprising truths about her past and the world around her. She faces relentless pursuit from forces that believe she holds the key to something bigger than herself. The season focuses on themes of survival, identity, and belonging as Eva makes choices that shape her future.

The voice cast includes Jeanine Mason as Eva Nine, Brad Garrett as Otto, Gary Anthony Williams as Rovender, and Teri Hatcher as Eva’s caretaker. New cast members include John Kim as Hailey and Ana Villafañe as Eva 8. The series is executive-produced by Tony DiTerlizzi, Bobs Gannaway, John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and Julie Kane-Ritsch. Bobs Gannaway also serves as the showrunner.

Season Two will have seven half-hour episodes that focus on revelations and sacrifices as Eva searches for answers about her origins and humanity’s fate on Orbona. The series is produced by Skydance Animation in collaboration with Apple TV+.

WondLa is part of Apple TV+’s growing slate of family-friendly programming. The streaming platform continues to expand its options for kids and families with animated films and series that focus on imaginative storytelling and emotional depth.

